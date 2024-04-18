Two days after Mumtaz fired salvo at Zeenat Aman for her views on live-in relationship, the veteran actress has shot back. Mumtaz had slammed Zeenat for advocating live-in relationship and also accused her of trying to be a 'cool aunty'. The Khilona actress had said that Zeenat should be the last person giving advice on relationships as her own marriage with Mazhar Khan was a living hell.

Now, the Satyam Shivan Sundaram actress has strongly reacted to the accusations. Aman said that every one is entitled to their opinions and added that she has never been the one to bring someone down or tear down her colleagues. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I've never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I'm not going to start now," the Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress said.

"Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty," Mumtaz had told Zoom. "But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Mumtaz further added.

On the other hand, Saira Banu had said that she wouldn't like to comment on anyone's opinion but to her live-in relationship is completely unacceptable and unimaginable.