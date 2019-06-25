Let's take a look at Bollywood actresses who fell-in-love with Pakistan cricket team members

Zeenat Aman – Imran Khan: The captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Imran Khan, met Bollywood's sensuous diva, Zeenat Aman, during one of his team's tour in the country. Back in the 70s, rumours of the duo hitting it off made several headlines, however, no official confirmation ever came our way. But, soon after rumours of marriage started floating around, the couple parted ways.

Amrita Arora - Usman Afzal: Long before Amrita Arora tied the knot with Shakeel Ladak, the diva was in news for dating Pakistani-origin English cricketer – Usman Afzal. The cricketer was known for having played three test matches for England team against Australia in 2001. Not only were the two often spotted together but also never shied away from speaking fondly about each other. Amrita had also said, "I'm certain this is the man for me. We'll make it legal whenever it's the right time for both of us," in an interview with DNA.

Sushmita Sen - Wasim Akram: Sushmita Sen and Wasim Akram met on the sets of a reality show the two were judging and apparently sparks flew between the two. However, since Wasim was still a married man, it couldn't go any further. But, after the death of his wife Huma in 2009, Sushmita and Wasim allegedly came closer. The duo was spotted together at several occasions but never commented on their relationship status. Some reports had even suggested that the duo was considering the possibility of a live-in relationship too.

Reena Roy - Mohsin Khan: One of the most popular actresses of her time, Reena Roy, quit her career to be with Pakistani Cricketer Mohsin Khan. However, settling down in London and adjusting to Mohsin's lifestyle became too tough for Reena and until one day, the diva decided to amicably part ways.

Sania Mirza - Shoaib Malik: Sania Mirza not only fell-in-love with the former captain of the Pak cricket team – Shoaib Malik – but also tied the knot with him. The duo has recently been blessed with a baby boy.