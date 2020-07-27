Fans of One Direction were treated to a celebration when the popular band completed its 10th year a few days ago. Although the band split in 2016, the members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan posted about the special day on their social media pages.

Simon Cowell, who formed the band in 2010, shared a message on Twitter. He wrote: "Today is a very special day. I was lucky enough to meet five guys. Who were so much fun. So talented. It feels like 10 minutes ago. And you made it happen."

However, Zayn Malik - who left the band in 2015 - chose to maintain silence and that left hundreds of his fans utterly disappointed. Many users started spreading hate messages and share memes on Twitter. One fan tweeted: "Zayn, just a little 'thank you' would mean a lot to us please" while another wrote: "Zayn... say something... please.

Now, die hard fans have begun sending some support his way, making "We Love you Zayn Malik" trend on Twitter. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below.

Meanwhile, Zayn is expecting his first child with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The star's exit from the band in 2015 appeared to be on a bitter note although he denied any rift with the remaining members. Later the same year, the other four members announced they would be taking a break. Each of the former members of the band have now ventured into their own solo music.