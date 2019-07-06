Zaira Wasim's decision of quitting Bollywood for religion had sparked a nation-wide debate. While many supported her, some tried to dig into the real reason behind her huge step. It was later being reported that the Dangal actress was subjected to religious oppression. In her Facebook post, she had said that the film industry had damaged her relationship with Allah, but her untimely exit from the industry has put The Sky Is Pink producers in a tight spot.

Though the makers of the film have shown their support for Zaira, the actress won't be able to promote their upcoming film which is all set to release in October. Apparently, the producers were counting on Zaira for promotion as Priyanka Chopra would be dedicating a limited period of time for the film's promotional activities.

"This has put the producers in a tight spot. Because the film's other female lead Priyanka Chopra can only do a limited amount of publicity , for obvious reasons. They were counting on Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar to take care of the publicity. But now there's only Farhan ," a source close to the film was quoted as saying by skjbollywoodnews.com.

The Sky Is Pink is a biographical film based on the life of the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira Wasim is playing Aisha Chaudhary in the film, while Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Suresh Saraf essay important roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is scheduled for worldwide release on October 11.

After Zaira's exit from Bollywood, reports have started making the rounds that the 18-year-old actress may appear in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.