After Dangal actress Zaira Wasim recently announced her retirement from Bollywood, there are rumours that she has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 13.

Zaira had recently made a long post on Instagram stating that she has decided to quit Bollywood as she believes it has "damaged her relationship with Allah". A lot of hullabaloo was created after this post, as some supported her decision and some others criticised her for the same.

However, now new gossip has started doing the rounds suggesting that Zaira may appear as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13. She has already been approached by the makers, and she seems to be interested to be a part of the show.

"Remember Shilpa Shinde, who left acting after her show Bhabhiji got into controversy, had entered the house of Bigg Boss that she eventually won, and also got a great fan following after the show. Now similarly, Zaira Wasim has been approached for the show and she seemed to be interested to spend time in the controversial house," a source told International Business Times, India.

IBTimes India tried to reach out to Zaira and her manager but there has not been any response from either of them till this story was filed.

It is an interesting development because Zaira in her announcement had stated that the world of showbiz took her away from her religion, and hence, she decided to step out of it. Now, if she has indeed been approached for Bigg Boss 13, and she accepts the offer, Zaira may again raise many eyebrows.

After Zaira had made the big announcement, it was reported that she took the decision not due to her personal beliefs, but for pressure on her family from Islamic fundamentalists. This was, however, just speculation, and not a confirmed report.