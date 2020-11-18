Zack Snyder's Justice League movie's newest trailer has surfaced online, and it features Superman and Darkseid extensively.

The Snyder Cut trailer shows several new footage, and it looks like the forthcoming HBO Max project is going to be darker than the entire DCEU combined.

Zack Snyder teased his Justice League version three years ago. Ever since then, fans are waiting to see the superhero movie that brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle the sinister Darkseid.

The latest trailer is set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" song and gives a noir feel due to grayscale. The trailer features several shots from the initially released movie. It has a couple of new additions, including more Cyborg scenes, Hippolyta, Aquaman facing a mysterious figure, and Ben Affleck's Batman having some action in his Batmobile.

Check out the newest trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League featuring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot:

Snyder Cut details:

Warner Bros. released the theatrical Justice League movie in 2017. As per several reports, the movie had a tough time during the production and post-production stage. The movie's script underwent significant changes before and during the production.

During the post-production stage, Zack Snyder had to step down following his daughter's death and was replaced by Joss Whedon, who oversaw reshoots and other changes that cut the runtime down to 120 minutes.

The theatrical Justice League was a box-office disappointment and received mixed reviews from all the fronts. The box-office disappointment even leads Warner Bros. to rethink the superhero future of the DCEU and focus development on individual films like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie.

After a long delay, Warner Bros. agreed to move ahead with the Snyder Cut movie. In May 2020, Zack Snyder announced that the movie's original cut would be released as Zack Snyder's Justice League via the streaming service HBO Max. As earlier reported, Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to be released as a four-part miniseries, with each episode being an hour long.