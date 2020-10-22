Zack Synder's new Justice League cut is currently under production with several actors from the theatrical release. Jared Leto, who didn't get screen time in Joss Wheadon's version, has officially joined the filming to shoot additional footage for the Synder's Cut.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Zack Snyder's Justice League's filming is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Amber Heard, and Jared Leto.

Jared Leto's coming on board in Synder's Cut is praiseworthy as the Academy-award winning actor did not appear in the original 2017 movie. Post his arrival, fans are excited to see the new content that Zack Snyder will bring to the table.

Check out a couple of reactions from Justice League fans:

Im glad @JaredLeto is getting another chance at joker, hopefully @ZackSnyder does letos role justice, no offense to Phoenixs joker but he had a whole movie to shine while leto had like 7 mins, dont shoot my head off haters its an opinion, all im saying is give it a chance 1st — Adam Grismala #IStandWithVic (@grizzlykid4) October 22, 2020

All this @JaredLeto joker news has me in my feels. pic.twitter.com/1bKXRD6gr2 — ????????? ??‍♀️ (@SithPrincess13) October 22, 2020

Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League or Snyder Cut is the director cut to the 2017 superhero movie Justice League. The film is based on the storyline Snyder was pursuing before he had to step down following his daughter's death. The filming was later completed by director Joss Whedon.

Just like the theatrical release, Zack Snyder's Justice League follows the assemble team of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg, and their mission to save the planet from Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

The theatrical release of the Justice League is considered one of the biggest debacles in the superhero franchise. The movie was heavily panned by critics and fans alike, stating that with characters like Batman and Superman, the story could have taken a whole different direction. Many even criticized the movie's runtime and said that if characters like Joker had more screen time, it could have given a neck-to-neck to Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Following the movie's box-office failure, fans and members of the cast and crew petitioned for the release of Snyder's Cut. In the beginning, the idea to release a director's cut felt unlikely, but Warner Bros. later greenlit the project.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will release via the streaming service HBO Max around early to mid-2021. It will initially be released as a four-part miniseries, with each episode being an hour long. It will then be followed by a version that combines all the four episodes into a four-hour-long movie.

Theatrical vs. Snyder's Cut:

As per the reports, there will be several huge differences between the theatrical Justice League movie and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The story's basic framework will remain the same; however, several additional scenes, mythological takes, and new characters will be added in Synder's Cut.

In addition to this, the forthcoming Snyder's Cut won't include the scenes that were shot by Joss Whedon.