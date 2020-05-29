Zack Snyder's Justice League cut news in making around on the internet for all the right reasons. Fans will finally get to see the director's version and several new scenes and sequences. Following the report that Justice League will premiere on HBO Max, reports started to surface that we might get to see Henry Cavill back as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

As per a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. reportedly considering bringing back The Witcher star Henry Cavill as Superman in a future DC movie. The outlet further claims they heard that Henry Cavill could come back but not in a standalone movie but "there are plans to put him back in the big red cape again."

On the other hand, Variety reported Cavill is in talks to return as Clark Kent aka Superman in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Upcoming DC movie:

There are several awaited movies that have to come from the studio that brought us Aquaman and Men of Steel.

Movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad are already done filming which means Henry Cavill is not going to appear in either of these two movies. At the same time, chances are pretty slim that Superman will appear in Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie.

As per several speculations, if Henry Cavill makes his comeback to the DC movies as Superman then he will either reprise his role in Black Adam starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2, or Zachary Levi's Shazam! 2.

If you all remember, Henry Cavill had a cameo as Superman in the final scenes of Shazam!, which makes his return to Shazam! 2 more likely.

Black Adam vs Superman:

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is all set to star in his very first superhero role in Black Adam movie. The Rock, however, previously stated that a Superman/Black Adam fight is surely in the cards. During one of his previous interviews, Johnson promised that "one fine day...that's coming."

So, Superman can appear in Black Adam movie as well. As of now, nothing is confirmed by Warner Bros. or by The Witcher season 2 star Henry Cavill himself. Fans will soon get to see him in his red cape on HBO Max's Snyder's cut of Justice League.