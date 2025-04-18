All eyes are on star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as he scripted history in the ongoing IPL 2025, where he plays for PBKS. On Tuesday, the team secured a 16-run victory against KKR. Not just Preity Zinta, but even his close friend RJ Mahvash shared a post admiring his performance.

On Wednesday, Yuzvendra posted an Instagram story where he was seen lovingly holding a bouquet of red roses, tagging RJ Mahvash in the post. However, as the story went viral, he quickly untagged her and deleted the story within hours. By then, screenshots had already spread across social media.

Netizens speculated that the bouquet had been sent by RJ Mahvash, further fueling rumors that the two are dating. However, the internet had mixed reactions.

One user wrote, "No no, they are not dating, they're just good friends guysss."

While another commented, "Why does he act like a teenager... He's 30+."

A third user joked, "Usko pata hi nahi hoga yeh tag view ho jate hai (He probably didn't know tags can be viewed)."

Some users even commented on Chahal's latest Instagram post, referencing the story.

One asked, "Yuzi bhai, red rose ki story mein @rj.mahvash ko kyu tag kiya? (Yuzi brother, why did you tag RJ Mahvash in the red rose story?)" Another simply wrote, "Story deleted ."

About RJ Mahvash and Chalal

For months, Mahvash and Chahal have been grabbing attention with their Instagram posts. Dating rumors first sparked when the two were seen together at a Christmas brunch, around the same time speculation began about Chahal's divorce from ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. At the time, Mahvash had dismissed the chatter, saying they were just friends.

Later, the duo was also spotted enjoying the India vs New Zealand match together. And now, during IPL 2025, as Chahal continues to perform effortlessly for PBKS and RJ Mahvash is seen as his biggest cheerleader.

Dhanshree wraps her first film shoot!

On the other hand, post-split, Dhanashree Verma is focusing on her career after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Following her appearance in the music video Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, which explored themes of infidelity, Verma has now wrapped up the shoot of her debut film, produced by Dil Raju. She has been sharing numerous behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses from the film's sets on her social media.

In the various glimpses she posted, Dhanashree is seen posing with the team of her debut film. She also shared snippets of her rehearsals, preparation for her scenes, and moments from her spiritual getaways.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote, "And it's a wrap! My first film, my special one — and this one's for you, Hyderabad! The feeling of completing your first film HITS DIFFERENT. So pumped, excited & nervous! Had the best time with my super team & Dil Raju Productions. See you in theatres. God's Plan ️‍️.."

