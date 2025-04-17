Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on June 13 last year. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, often spotted together at major events, sharing candid photos, and giving fans sweet glimpses into their married life. Despite being in an interfaith marriage, Sonakshi and Zaheer continue to serve major couple goals.

However, ever since their wedding, Sonakshi has faced intense trolling online for her choice.

But Sonakshi isn't one to stay silent. The actress has consistently taken negativity in stride and hasn't hesitated to clap back at trolls.

Sonakshi won't tolerate hate!

Recently, when she posted a picture online, a troll commented, "Your divorce is too close to you."

Sonakshi fired back with a savage reply, "Pehle teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. Promise." ("First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will. Promise.")

Social media users widely praised her for the fiery comeback, applauding her wit and confidence.

The power couple also turned heads at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, indulging in some adorable PDA on the red carpet. The very next day, they were spotted together again at the MAMI Film Festival, clearly enjoying their public appearances.

About their interfaith marriage

Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act and have been happily married since June.

The couple also found themselves at the centre of pregnancy rumours after Sonakshi was spotted outside a clinic. Addressing the speculation with humour and honesty, Sonakshi said,

"I'm not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu." ("I've just gained weight.")

Speaking to Curly Tales, she added that the couple had been enjoying married life with lots of lunches and dinners, which might have led to the extra weight.

Zaheer, joining in with a laugh, shared, "Someone congratulated us and asked if we were expecting. The next day, her diet started."

Work Front

Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped the shoot of her Telugu debut film, Jatadhara.