Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 13 this year. However, a few days after their wedding, the newlywed couple was spotted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. During their hospital visits, Sonakshi Sinha's baggy clothes and her attempts to avoid paparazzi sparked pregnancy rumours.

The speculation continued for some time, and in October, Sonakshi shared a picture with Zaheer Iqbal, where they were seen holding their dog. The post added fuel to the fire and added to the ongoing pregnancy rumors, with many congratulating the newlywed couple in the comment section.

Sonakshi captioned the post, "Guess the Pookie."

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Now, in a conversation with Curly Tales, Sonakshi Sinha has finally dismissed the rumours with a humorous response.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Sonakshi Sinha responded to the rumours surrounding her pregnancy. She said, "Guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I'm not pregnant. "Mein bas moti ho chuki hu.." (I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight).

Sonakshi added, "That day somebody congratulated him (Zaheer Iqbal). Can't we enjoy our marriage?"

Zaheer then joked, "The next day her diet started."

Sonakshi said, "It's only been four months, we are genuinely busy travelling so much. We are enjoying ourselves and people's lunch and dinner are not getting over."

Zaheer added, "The funny part is it came out of somewhere. There was a photo of us with our dog and they were like 'Oh she is pregnant!'. I was like how it even related?"

Sonakshi then said, "People are crazy."

Before taking nuptial vows, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years. The couple got married at their residence in the presence of close friends and family.

The couple then hosted a grand reception, which was graced by Bollywood celebs, including Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Salman Khan and Richa Chadha, and Huma Qureshi among others.