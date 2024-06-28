Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday, June 13, 2024, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. The wedding was a close-knit affair with their friends and family in attendance.

On Sunday, the couple hosted a star-studded reception, which was attended by Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Saira Banu, Rekha, Kajol, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

'Is she Pregnant?'

Days after their wedding, on Friday, the newlywed couple were seen leaving Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show Sonakshi and Zaheer exiting the hospital premise.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were captured by the shutterbugs in their car. The duo refrained from getting clicked by the paparazzi.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to assume that Sonakshi is pregnant and that's why they didn't smile or wave at the paparazzi.

However, several reports state that Sonakshi and Zaheer were reportedly there with the actress' father, Shatrughan Sinha who had a routine check-up.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23

Curious fans flocked to social media and were of the view that soon Sonakshi and Zaheer would announce they were embracing parenthood.

A user commented, "Pregnant hai kya".

Another user expressed excitement and mentioned, "I already want to see Sonakshi's pregnant avatar... Sonaaaaaaahhhhhh".

Four days after their grand union, Sonakshi Sinha shared an emotional video from her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. The video is of the time right after Sonakshi and Zaheer signed their marriage papers.

The video featured the bride and groom along with their family and friends, including Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Siddharth, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

The video starts with Sonakshi signing her marriage papers on her house's balcony.

And the crowd can be heard singing, the 'Sona kitna sona Hai' song and customising it with the line, 'Mere jiju number 1', making Sonakshi and Zaheer laugh.

Soon actor Siddharth pitches in and says, 'Ab sab ek sath, Khamosh." (Everyone khamosh).

After putting garlands on each other, the groom can be heard saying, "I, Zaheer Iqbal, take Sonakshi Sinha as my lawful wife." Followed by the bride, who says, "I, Sonakshi Shatrughan Sinha, take the Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi as my lawful husband."

For her wedding on June 23, Sonakshi Sinha wore her mother's vintage wedding saree.