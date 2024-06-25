Of love, laughter and happiness ever after, this is how the love story of Bollywood's power couple, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha, sums up. Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. Keeping this in mind and respecting both religions, the couple opted for the civil ceremony.

Sonakshi's parents, Poonam and Shatrughan, and her friends Saqib and Huma were also part of the civil ceremony. Soon after getting married, the couple took to their official Instagram and posted love-filled signing ceremony pictures.

Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods... we are now man and wife."

The pictures show Sonakshi holding father Shatrughan's hands as she signs the papers for the civil ceremony.

Just hours after sharing the photos from their civil wedding ceremony, the couple's comment section was filled with hate and negative comments.

Sonakshi Sinha - Zaheer Iqbal lovingly kiss each other on the forehead

The couple hosted a star-studded reception on the same day that saw who's who from Bollywood gracing the wedding reception. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Saira Banu, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal with her husband, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Kajol among others attended the event.

The reception party went on till the wee hours and the couple danced and enjoyed their wedding.

Sonakshi and Zaheer exuded royalty in red and white outfits. Sonakshi beamed with joy in a red banarasi saree; she wore a sindoor, tied her hair in bun and wore a Jasmin flower around her bun. She ditched Mehndi and opted for Alta. Sonakshi looked breathtakingly beautiful as an Indian bride as she radiated joy while posing with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Love triumphs

On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha dropped loved-up pictures from her wedding reception. The picture shows Zaheer and Sonakshi deeply soaked in love with forehead kisses and gazing into each other's eyes.

The oh-so-lovely pictures were captioned, "What a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."

The comment section of Sonakshi and Zaheer has been turned off for this post as well, as a section of social media users is writing negative and hateful comments over their inter-faith marriage.

Meanwhile, the couple haven't addressed the trolls till now.

Sonakshi didn't convert to Islam post-marriage with Zaheer

Being an inter-faith marriage, Sonakshi Sinha's father-in-law, businessman-jeweller Iqbal Ratnasi, confirmed that Sonakshi will not convert to Islam.

Zaheer's father said: "I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi."

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for the past seven years.

Salman played Cupid in Zaheer and Sonakshi's love story

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Faridan Bai, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

The 'Heeramandi' star's next film is the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.