Of love, laughter and happiness ever after, Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Their love-filled signing ceremony pictures are all hearts.

Sonakshi wore her mom's Poonam Sinha 44 years ago vintage saree for civil wedding

As man and wife now, Sonakshi and Zaheer opted for ivory outfits and twinned in pastel hues. Zaheer looked dapper in a simple, embroidered white kurta complementing his gorgeous bride who took the sustainable route on her big day.

Sonakshi looked elegant and graceful in a white vintage saree.

Not many know that Sonakshi adorned her mother Poonam Sinha's 44th-year-old vintage saree that her mother wore during her wedding. Sonakshi paired the saree with a simple striped blouse.

The vintage saree was first worn by Poonam Sinha during her wedding festivities, nearly 44 years ago.

Zaheer complemented his bride in an off-white kurta pyjama.

Soon after getting married, the couple took to their official Instagram account and shared their wedding pictures. They also penned a beautiful note which read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods... we are now man and wife."

"Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ❤️Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer. 23.06.2024," they added.

For the reception, Sonakshi opted for a custom red, 'chand boota' brocade Raw Mango saree. Several celebs attended the wedding festivities of Zaheer and Sonakshi.

Did Sonakshi convert to Islam after marrying Zaheer?

Speaking to FPJ, Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi said that actors got married as per the Special Marriage Act, of 1954. He also denied the reports of Sonakshi converting to Islam to marry Zaheer.

He said, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings."