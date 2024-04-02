Monday evening saw the first match of Mumbai at their home ground Wankhede Stadium. It has been a sad start for MI Paltan fans as the team has not won a single game in the ongoing season.

After the captaincy change, fans are unhappy with the decision of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as captain. Hardik Pandya has been booed, getting hateful comments and facing the wrath of the ground crowd as well as social media. While Mumbaikars still want MI to win, they are all in favour of Rohit.

MI lost to RR, with this loss, MI is at the bottom of the points table.

Amitabh Bachchan at Wankhede to cheer for MI

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan marked his presence at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on April 1 by attending the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between MI and RR. A video of him exiting the stadium after MI's defeat has surfaced on social media.

A video of Big B exiting the stadium has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Amitabh took to his X handle and shared a video, wherein his car is driving through the tunnel. Amitabh recorded the video, sitting in the backseat.

Amitabh wrote in the caption, "Went the first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Halfway to Marine Drive .. a Marvel!"

About the coastal road

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

A 10.5-kilometre-long stretch has been opened for traffic in the first phase. Commuters can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Eknath called the coastal road an "engineering marvel". Its second phase will be opened for traffic in May. The 53 km-long coastal road will be connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and from there onwards, it will be extended up to Dahisar.

Other celebs who watched the match at the stadium

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma was also in the stands, and could not contain her excitement as she celebrated RR's win.

She took to her special media and dropped pictures and videos from the stadium.

Rahul Bose shared a picture of himself from Wankhade with Atul Kasbekar. He wrote, "It's been five years since my I went to watch an IPL game at the Wankhede. Although my jersey's new, it felt like slipping on a much-loved shirt after years. The same decibel level, the familiar responsiveness in the stands. The roar of a crowd when you are entering a stadium takes me back to the first time I heard it at the age of 8 as I was walking into the stadium to watch India play the West Indies. You feel as if you are missing the most vital point of the match. You quicken your steps to match your racing heart. Sport in a stadium. Incredibly special. Here with old friend and fellow cricket lover, @atulkasbekar, who doesn't take a shabby selfie.

Big B's upcoming films

Big B will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, Section 84, and Vettaiyan. While the first film is a sci-fi epic directed by Nag Ashwin, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, Section 84 is a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Vettaiyan will mark his Tamil debut and reunion with Rajinikanth 33 years after Hum.