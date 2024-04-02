It's been a week since IPL began and every match is filled with nail-biting moments as well as thrilling fours and sixes by the team.

Fans are outpouring love on the former captain of Mumbai Indians. Ever since Mumbai Indians captaincy was given to Hardik Pandya, fans have expressed displeasure over the same.

Cricket is not a game but an emotion and cricketers are treated like God. In this ongoing match, we have seen fans breaching security and running on the feild to touch their favourite cricketers' feet.

Hardik Pandya booed again; fan breaches security and hugs Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishen amid MI vs RR match at Wankhede

After Virat Kohli's fans, it was Rohit Sharma's fans did the same during the ongoing match between MI and RR.

A clip that has gone viral shows, a fan breaching security as he jumped the fence at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday to meet the cricketer. Rohit got scared when the fan entered the ground and sprinted towards him, but later hugged him. The fan also hugged wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan before being grabbed by security officials.

A fan entered into the ground & hugged Rohit Sharma in Wankhede...!!!!pic.twitter.com/tWDVtfQYmD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2024

Rohit at that time was seen fielding the and was reluctant to hug the fan. But Rohit hugged him and so did Ishan Kishan shake hands with him.

The fan didn't try to escape when the security officials ran to grab him.

Stadium POV - Huges boos for Hardik Pandya at toss along with Rohit-Rohit chants.



No one owns the streets the way Rohit Sharma does. #RohitSharma?pic.twitter.com/XGS1FY8xyU — Immy|| ?? (@TotallyImro45) April 2, 2024

Virat's fan breaches security

Last week, during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a fan entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli. A video on social media shows that the security officials beat him up after he was taken off the ground.

After MI lost to RR, Hardik was once again booed at the stadium. This is the third loss for MI in a row, and at all the three stadiums where Hardik has played a captain and went for a toss, he has been booed by the crowd.

The franchise is yet to officially address the fan backlash towards Hardik.

Hardik who was again booed by Rohit used his hands to use the 'calm down' gesture, and even though it did little to change the crowd's mind, it was futile.

A fan breached the field and touched Virat Kohli's feet.



- King Kohli, an icon! ❤️pic.twitter.com/s82xq8sKhW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 25, 2024

Mumbai Indians are the only side to not have any points so far in IPL 2024 as they suffered a six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Team squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.