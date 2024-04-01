All eyes were set on Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday night when MSD came out on the field to play against Delhi Capitals. Despite Rishabh Pant-led DC winning against CSK, it was MSD's thrilling and sensational batting that has stormed the internet.

The wicket-keeper batter scored an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls. As soon as Dhoni came onto the playing field to bat, the crowd cheered for him the loudest. Dhoni was named the 'Electric Striker of the Match', and the entire stadium of Vizag lit up in happiness as if CSK had won the match.

Inspiration knows no age! Witnessing @msdhoni Mahi Bhai’s incredible batting prowess at 42 is a testament to his unparalleled spirit and dedication ? @JioCinema #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/W8WzD76bcF — Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) March 31, 2024

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi breaks the internet with her post on CSK's defeat

Social media was filled with appreciation posts for Dhoni.

In fact, fans have a sense of nostalgia upon seeing Dhoni playing cricket in long hair, they were reminded of Dhoni from 2005 and 2007 when he played in long hair for India.

Not only were his smashed fours and sixes celebrated at the stadium. He also smashed a six with one hand.

Not just fans, even Dhoni's wife Sakshi thought that Chennai had won the match. Sakshi even posted an Instagram story on the story, stating that she didn't realise that it was Delhi who had won.

She first congratulated Rishabh Pant and said, "Congratulations, Rishabh Pant..'

Then she wrote, Hi Mahi, (tagging his social media handle) There! Didn't realise we lost the match."

Fans on special media are looking forward to Dhoni's matches.

Don't know why I don't feel sad for CSK's loss after watching Dhoni's batting. #MSDhoni? pic.twitter.com/DmDaTBTCP9 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 31, 2024

Dhoni's powerful play at Virag

MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 8 when CSK were down and out. After a poor powerplay in which they managed just 32 runs and lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and flamboyant opener Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane's quick 45 and Daryl Mitchell's handy 34 helped them stay in the contest.

Dhoni took down express pacer Anrich Norje in the final over, hitting 2 sixes, including a one-handed six, as 20 overs were hit in the last 6 balls of the Super Kings innings.

DC's Sunday win makes Mumbai Indians the only team so far that is yet to win in IPL 2024.

Team Squad

CSK team squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.