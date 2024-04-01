It's been a week since IPL 2024 began and ever since its beginning each IPL match has kept the cricket fans hooked on to their devices Be it capacity change, Hardik Pandya losing matches to SRH and GT. And the fans waiting with bated breath to see legend MS Dhoni bat. Millions of fans rejoiced to see MSD bat. The crowd cheered the loudest upon seeing the MSD bat on Sunday at Vizag in an ongoing match between DC and CSK.

When Thala came out to bat, the decibel level of the stadium was 128 DB. This is the highest ever recorded in the IPL.

When Thala came out to bat, the decibel level of the stadium was 128 DB. This is the highest ever recorded in the IPL.

It was a delight for fans to see Dhoni who batted for the first time this season, smashed an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls, striking at a rate of over 231.

The 42-year-old star made his fans go berserk as he smashed a breathtaking one-handed six off Anrich Nortje.

Despite CSK losing, the team won the hearts of every Indian.

DC defeated CSK by 20 runs to register their first victory in IPL 2024. This is CSK's first loss in IPL.

Chasing a 192-run target, CSK were rattled by pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) and ended up at 171 for six.

Ajinkya Rahane (45, 30b), Daryl Mitchell (34, 26b) and MS Dhoni (37 not out, 16b) tried their best but DC bowlers were on the money that night.

It was Pant's first fifty in this IPL.

It was a good day for Rishabh Pant as he scored 50.

Pant (51, 32 balls) and Warner (52, 35 balls) found good support from opener Prithvi Shaw (43, 27 balls).

Social media is filled with clips and moments from the match that show Dhoni's stellar performance at the stadium.

Dhoni's 10-year-old post goes viral After vintage batting show against DC

MSD 's display prompted MSD's fans to revisit his decade-old post on 'X'. "Doesn't matter which team wins, I am here for entertainment," wrote Thala in 2014.