Bollywood couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023. Their traditional South Indian wedding was held at the expansive Khandala estate of Suniel Shetty. Currently, Athiya is busy with brand endorsements and attending events. While KL Rahul is playing for Lucknow Super Giants

Is Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul pregnant? Soon-to-be nana Suniel Shetty drops a major hint about their first child [details]

KL Rahul and Athiya often share mushy pictures of each other on social media. Recently it has been reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be entering the next phase in their life. The couple are all set to embrace parenthood.

The rumours started with Suniel Shetty's hilarious banter on Dance Deewane.

The most recent episode of the dancing reality show was titled 'Grand Masti with Grandparents.' Bharti Singh questioned Shetty about how he would act as a nana (grandparent) because he was too cool.

During the show, Suniel Shetty said he will be 'walking like a nana'.

"Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana." This statement by the actor grabbed a lot of eyeballs, leaving fans speculating if KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child.

However, there is no truth to the pregnancy speculations. As KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty haven't shared anything on social media.

During an interview last year with E Times, Suniel Shetty while talking about his son-in-law KL Rahul "But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team's tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, and very respectful. I don't think I could have asked for a better son."

About KL Rahul and Athiya's love story

KL and Athiya met through common friends. The couple who began dating soon after their meeting, remained silent about their romance until 2021. Rahul dropped a romantic birthday message for his girlfriend on Instagram to make their relationship official. Athiya and Rahul decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2023 with a traditional South Indian wedding. Their small-scale nuptials were held at the expansive Khandala estate of Suniel Shetty.