The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Mumbai, India. Priyanka arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this month. A week later, Nick Jonas came to Mumbai. The trio met friends and family and celebrated Holi as well as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra along with their daughter headed back to the United States, after spending quality time in India.

Priyanka Chopra Flies Out Of Mumbai With Husband Nick And Daughter Malti Marie

A video of them is going viral on social media. In the video, Priyanka was seen lovingly carrying her daughter in her arms, as they got out of the car while Nick asked the photographers to keep quiet as Malti was sleeping. Nick also held a toy in his hand.

Despite Nick telling the photographers to keep quiet, the photographers were seen making noise.

Nick like a loving daddy was seen protecting her daughter's ears from noise. Priyanka put her hand on Malti's face so that Malti doesn't get disturbed by the light.

Both the parents were papped sans their nanny and this was loved by netizens.

A user wrote, "This is not good behaviour from the media side focus se baby ke eyes ko taklife ho sakta he yetoh dekho." ( Don't flashlight on her).

The second one said, "When a foreigner needs to tell Indian paps to keep quiet then you know there's a problem. I don't understand why they love to shout."

The third one said, "I love the way how Priyanka carries her baby.. these days there is a Nanny fashion going on in India... it's jot that Priyanka cannot afford it but it's the proud feeling that she raised her baby with her own hands love and respect for all those who are doing this.. proud of you Priyanka.."

The fourth one said, "She is so hard-working mom. I saw her without nanny that shows how she is a great mom and the other Bollywood celebrities' wives barely movie without 2 nannies."

Meanwhile, after Holi, she was seen attending Mannara's birthday party.