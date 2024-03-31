Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities. She has been part of two beauty pageant titles. Urvashi Rautela's journey in the fashion industry began at the age of 15. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teenage model, she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week.

Urvashi Rautela has often been the target of trolls for her sartorial choices and the way she portrays herself on social media. Last year, Urvashi made headlines for allegedly 'harassing' Rishabh Pant.

Recently, Urvashi shared a video on her social media handle seemingly for a matrimony app where she spoke about the qualities she is looking for in her partner.

Urvashi Rautela mocks and drags Rishabh Pant's name in a matrimony ad

In the video, Urvashi was seen taking a dig at Rishabh. Urvashi said that she saw actors, businessmen, singers and batsmen (mocking Rishabh) and said "Kuch Log toh meri height ke bhi nahi hai.." (some of them didn't even match my height). The advertisement has caught everyone's attention and is going viral.

Once again, Urvashi dragged Rishabh's name and this didn't go down well with the netizens.

A user wrote, "Why is she roasting Rishabh Pant?"

Another user wrote "Height chahiye madam ko ya educated partner - pehle decide karlo" ( She wants height, or well educated partner she needs to decide..).

The third one wrote, "Behen aab usko chor de plz game mein concentrate karne lafda matt kar abhi (Sister, now leave him, please let him concentrate on the game now).

About Urvashi and Rishabh's feud

It all started when Urvashi in a show stated that Rishabh Pant was "romantically interested" in her. To which, Rishabh responded with a cryptic post on social media that people are lying in interviews for headlines. Since then, Pant has maintained silence.

Since the Urvashi has been targeting Rishabh that hasn't gone down with the netizens.

Meanwhile, Rishbah Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals. The match between DC vs CSK will be happening today. DC lost the first two matches of IPL 2024.