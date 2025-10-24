Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma might have parted ways legally, but that hasn't stopped the two from washing their dirty linen in public. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have been involved in a lot of mudslinging. From accusing one another in interviews to taking pot shots through social media posts, the two have been at it.

Yuzi takes a dig

And now, Yuzvendra Chahal again seems to have taken a dig at Dhanashree Verma with HC's latest verdict on alimony. The High Court in its latest verdict has put forth some strong observations about alimony.

"Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands," HC's note read.

Yuzvendra was quick to reshare the verdict on his Instagram stories and added, "Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge iss Decision Se (Swear on your mother you won't go back on this verdict)," he wrote. Even though the leg spinner deleted the post soon, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to take screenshots.

Some fans urged Yuzi to move on gracefully, and some patted him on the back for his backhanded dig at Dhanashree. In another episode, Yuzvendra Chahal's sister, Kenaa Dwivedi also seemed to be taking a dig at Verma.

Sister's post

"You're also the man who truly respects women, the one who addresses every woman as 'ma'am,' who protects the dignity of every soul around him, and who chooses silence when the world turns mean. Even when I get upset and ask, 'Why don't you say something?' you always remind me that sometimes, time heals everything and silence speaks the loudest," she wrote on social media.

Many were quick to comment if the post was targeted at the dentist-turned-choreographer as well.