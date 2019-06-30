Actress Kim Sharma may have been away from showbiz but for the past one year, she was in the news for her relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane. But their romance was short-lived as they parted away in April this year after dating for a year. The actress, however, didn't let the break up affect her emotionally and she has now turned her focus on living the present to the fullest. And her Instagram account is a proof of that wherein she keeps giving a sneak peak into her daily life.

She recently posted a picture wherein she was seen flaunting her belly button piercing while chilling in the swimming pool wearing a multi-coloured neon bikini. Showing off her well-toned body with a smile on her face, Kim said that she misses sunshiny day in the midst of the gloomy ones.

Last night, Kim attended her rumoured ex-boyfriend and cricketer Yuvraj Singh's retirement party in Mumbai wherein she was seen having a great time with the man of the evening. She also happily posed for pictures with Yuvraj and wife Hazel Keech together which speaks a thousand words about their cordial relationship.

Wearing a leopard print thigh-high slit strapped gown, Kim Sharma looked hotter than ever. After the India's all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier in June, Kim had lauded him for his achievements on the field.

As Hazel called it the "end of an era" on Yuvraj's retirement, Kim Sharma, whom the cricketer reportedly dated for some years before splitting in 2007, had left a note on Hazel's post which reads, "Shine brighter you lovely duo."

She also took to her own Twitter account and wrote, "Well played Yuvraj. A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport. May your next phase be as smashing with Hazel."

However, Kim is not the only actress Yuvraj was linked with in Bollywood, before he settled with Hazel. He also reportedly dated Preeti Jhangiani, Minissha Lamba, Shamita Shetty, Riya Sen and even Deepika Padukone. Preity Zinta's name had also come up once, but angry about the references she had clearly denied having a relationship with Yuvraj.

Kim had made her debut in Bollywood with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein in 2000 but she struggled to cement her position in the industry. She soon vanished from the Hindi film industry after delivering a slew of flops in her career. She was last seen in SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster Magadheera making a special appearance.