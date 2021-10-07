Yuvraj Singh's high demands have allegedly led to Karan Johar shelving the biopic on him. Karan Johar was reportedly in talks with the all-rounder and Indian squad's one of the most prolific cricketers for making a biopic on him. But, things didn't fall through and KJo has reportedly quashed his decision to make the film on him.

The disagreement

Yuvraj Singh's life has been through a roller coaster ride. From highs and lows in cricket to his fight with cancer and his relationships that made news, Singh's larger-than-life deserved a biopic. However, Yuvraj, reportedly only wants a big star, an A lister to play his role in the biopic. Yuvraj wanted either Hrithik Roshan or Ranbir Kapoor to play him.

Hrithik, Ranbir or Siddhant

But, Karan Johar had Siddhant Chaturvedi in his mind as he also resembled Yuvraj. "Yuvraj Singh's life is a roller coaster – right from the highs, lows and his fight with cancer. Hence, Karan was keen on making a biopic. He had multiple meetings with Yuvraj and his team and was on the verge of buying the rights. The producer was all set to get the current sensation, Siddhant Chaturvedi on board to play the lead, as his face structure resembles that of Yuvraj," a Bollywood Hungama report states.

The report further states, "However, Yuvraj was clear that his story should have a top A LIST star. He suggested two names – Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor – however, Karan felt that the story needed a relatively new face, who could give requisite time for character prep. He also felt that Yuvraj himself was a national icon and his story would do well irrespective of star-cast."

Now, whether the two would come to an agreement or the decision to quash the biopic is final, remains to be seen.