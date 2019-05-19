A report has surfaced in the media suggesting that Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh may soon announce his retirement from international cricket and become a freelancer participating in T20 leagues around the world.

The report, published by PTI, says that the veteran all-rounder is in talks with the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and seeks their permission to play in foreign T20 leagues. Hitherto, the BCCI hasn't allowed Indian male cricketers to participate in any T20 league apart from its own Indian Premier League (IPL).

This report cites an unnamed source within BCCI divulging this information. "Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first-class cricket. He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," the anonymous board member stated.

Lack of opportunities

Yuvraj was last part of the Indian team in 2017 when his form declined and he was left out. Later, due to not being able to clear the 'yo-yo' test, he wasn't considered for selection in the national team. During the latest season of Indian Premier League (IPL), the man-of-the-tournament from the 2011 World Cup was part of the Mumbai Indians side but was dropped from the playing XI after just four matches and warmed the bench for the rest of the season.

Interestingly, the BCCI is dealing with another similar issue in the case of Irfan Pathan. Surprisingly, the all-rounder from Baroda who is also a commentator now, put his name for the draft of the latest season of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) without seeking prior permission. It remains to be seen how BCCI would react to Pathan's move since he is still playing cricket at the first-class level in India.

An official within the BCCI commented on this issue as well and compared the cases of both these cricketers. "Irfan was told to withdraw his name from the draft. As far as Yuvraj is concerned, we need to check the rules. Even if he retires from first class cricket, he will still be an active T20 player registered under BCCI. The rule needs to be checked," the person explained.

Only time will tell what happens in future with these two players but it could be the beginning of the end of the embargo put on Indian players from playing in foreign leagues.