Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their baby boy into the world. The couple took to social media to share the news of their firstborn. The couple got married in 2016 and have been rumored to be expecting several times in the last few years. However, this time, the couple remained quite guarded.

Couple releases statement

"To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world," the duo wrote. Congratulations soon started pouring in for the couple from all quarters.

Congratulations pour in

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations mummy n daddy @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial". Angad Bedi wrote, "Congratulations singh ji !!!! @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial hope the baby and you are doing well❤"Irfan Pathan wrote, "Wuhooooo. Mubarakshaaaaaa". Director Abhishek Kapoor said, "Congratulations! To u and hazel brother". Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bipasha Basu and many other celebs dropped their congratulatory wishes on the couple's page.

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh wrote, "Gradfatehr welcome you little champ. Love you kids @yuvisoffical @hazelkeechofficial."To this, Yuvraj wrote, "Hello grandad! Sidha nets vich lejaye (Straight to to net practice)." And, Yigraj Singh was quick to say, "legacy must go on".

IANS

Yuvraj - Hazel's love story

On Kapil Sharma's show, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech had once revealed how their relationship began. It was Yuvraj who wanted to meet Hazel. But, Hazel just wasn't interested in him. Yuvraj first approached Hazel on Facebook where she took a long, long time to accept his friend request. And once she did, Yuvraj pushed to meet her.

What's surprising is that it took Yuvraj three years to convince her to meet him. Every time they used to decide a date and time, Keech used to turn off her phone on that particular day and not show up. Ultimately, after three years of continuously pursuing her, Hazel finally met Yuvraj.