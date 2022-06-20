Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have finally revealed the name of their son. The little boy is named – Orion Keech Singh. Pictures of Yuvraj and Hazel embracing the little one have now gone viral. The pictures were shared by Yuvraj and gives us a good look at their little bundle of joy. It was on the occasion of Father's Day that the couple chose to go public with pictures of their son and his name.

Yuvraj's post on Father's Day

"Welcome to the world ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay," Yuvraj wrote. Here's what the word means.

What does the name mean

Orion is a constellation. It is a group of stars that appear to be like a hunter with three belts. It is one of the most prominent and easily traceable constellations up there. It comes from the Greek mythology. Yuvraj and Hazel had tied the knot on November 30, 2016. The couple welcomed the little boy on January 25, 2022.

Hazel Keech also took to social media to share pictures of Yuvraj with Orion and wrote, "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You're a great hands-on dad and I'm proud of the effort you make, always trying your best."