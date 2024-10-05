Yuvraj Singh and Angad Bedi might finally have buried the hatchet. The friends turned foe were spotted together at Soha Ali Khan's birthday party. Many on social media were pleasantly surprised to see the two of them together. As the three had openly fallen apart after Angad's wedding with Neha Dhupia. Their fan and followers are overjoyed with the happy reunion and thanked Soha for the same.

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on October 4. Soha looked like a pretty princess in her birthday attire. From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Pataudi to actor-TV presenter Gaurav Kapur and more; the birthday party saw many influential names. And the icing on the cake was the coming together of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi with Yuvraj Singh.

What went wrong

Things had gone sour between the couple and Yuvraj after their sudden wedding. The cricketer was reportedly hurt by not being informed or invited to his best friend's wedding. Singh had even taken to social media to reveal that he was surprised by being kept in the dark about the whole thing. And what followed was a series of digs and cryptic messages over the years.

Yuvraj's sarcastic post

"Just realised yesterday was friendship day! Just my take on people who I thought were friends!! After my whole year experience happy to say I love my dogs more! You live, you learn. Anyways, Happy friendship day," Yuvraj had written. Reacting to it, Angad had called his post 'immature' in an interview.

Angad weighs in

"But he is entitled to his opinion so it's fine. It was my fault and I say this very openly that I should've given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him, he's a dear friend of mine," Bedi told a website.