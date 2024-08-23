Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are ecstatic. Television's most popular couple, Prine and Yuvika are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The two held a beautiful baby shower recently which was attended by many well-known names from the small screen world. Now, in her latest vlog, Yuvika has revealed she conceived through IVF.

Confirms IVF

Putting rumours to rest, Yuvika Chaudhary, who is 41, revealed that she did indeed conceive through IVF. In her latest vlog, the former Bigg Boss contestant said that it was getting difficult for her to recognise herself. She added that this (gaining weight during pregnancy) is also fun since it is all for a brief period.

Chaudhary further said that she will share the details of why she chose to go with IVF soon and added that she wants to share a lot so that ladies like her don't just suffer. Yuvika also spoke about getting their new home done and how she and Prince are managing everything before the baby arrives.

The Roohaniyat actress said that her timing has been off. She revealed that sometimes she wakes up in the middle of the night and then find it difficult to go back to sleep. She also mentioned that the previous night she felt giddy and took low BP medicine at 4 am to get back to sleep. She also said that because of her condition, she has been advised to note down everything she is facing health wise minor or major.

Yuvika further added that she was planning to go to the doctor to get herself checked up but would share the details of IVF on her vlog soon.