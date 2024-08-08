Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to be parents soon. Prince recently hosted a grand baby shower for wife Yuvika. Many celebs from the small screen industry were seen in attendance. Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchant, Raftaar, Aryamaann Seth, and Vishal Aditya Singh and many more celebs were seen having a good time at the baby shower.

Prince - Yuvika's baby shower

Videos and pictures from the happy night have been floating on social media. While Yuvika wore a white gown, the MTV Roadies winner looked dapper in a powder blue suit. Nisha Rawal, who joined Prince and Yuvika's celebration, also took to social media to share pictures with the parents-to-be.

Prince took to his Instagram handle to announce Yuvika's pregnancy. He dropped a picture which featured a red toy car along with his own car. In the caption, Narula announced "baby aane wala hai jaldi (baby is coming soon)". He further wrote a long post expressing his excitement and joy on becoming a dad. He also added how Yuvika would be his second priority now.

When Prince announced the news

"Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now but hum bahiut kush bhe hai same time nervous bhe hai thankful bhe bhagwan ka or parents ke liye super excited bhe hai. Kyu ke privika baby ane wala hai bht jald ab sab uske liye ho jai ga baby @yuvikachaudhary tum dusre num pe aao ge. I love you and remember thode din baad u gona be my number 2). (As soon as the kid arrives you will be my number two and our kid will be our first priority). (sic)," he had written.

Prior to this, Prince and Yuvika had always maintained that the couple loved children and would wait for God to give their happiness to them. The couple is all set to welcome their first child after six years of marriage.