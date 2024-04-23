Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fans are in a state of joy. There have been reports of the couple expecting their first child. Ever since the reports started making the rounds, the fans and followers of Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula have been flooding their social media with congratulatory messages.

How the report surfaced?

It was on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast from where the rumours started. Bharti asked Prince playfully when is their "golla" (kid) arriving and without battling an eyelid, the Roadies winner said, "Very soon". It is no secret that the couple has been wanting to bring a child into their world and Prince's interview has only fuelled the rumours.

Prince and Yuvika's love story

Prince and Yuvika met on Bigg Boss 9, the show where Narula lifted the winner's trophy. Prince fell in love with Yuvika on the show and chased her for almost two years after coming out of the house. The two however, always seemed in love and soon got married. The couple tied the knot in 2018. In an interview few months back, Yuvika had revealed that the duo have been wanting a baby ever since they got married but sometimes such things are only in God's hands.

"We are definitely planning to embrace parenthood now. I feel everything has its own sweet time and just like marriage happened to us out of the blue, this too will happen when fate has it planned for us. But one thing I know for sure is that this will be the best and the most beautiful phase of our lives," she had said in an interview.