Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula recently celebrated the actress' birthday with their daughter Ekleen. The former Bigg Boss couple have shut down their separation rumours with their social media PDA. From sharing lovey dovey pictures with each other to writing lengthy captions for one another; Yuvika and Prince are back to being the strong couple they were.

Prince and Yuvika first met on Bigg Boss 9. Prince eventually went on to win the season. The Roadies winner fell for Yuvika on the show and even expressed his feelings towards her. However, before she could commit or confirm anything, she got voted out. Nora Fatehi was also a part of the same season of BB and after Yuvika's exit, she came quite close to Prince.

The two seemed to be falling for one another but once Nora got evicted, the two never met. In a recent interview, when Yuvika was asked whether she ever discussed Prince getting close to Nora Fatehi in Bigg Boss season 9, the actress denied it. Yuvika said that the two never got the time to discuss any of that. She also added that she would have asked him if she felt that there was something truly going on between the two.

Yuvika on Prince's link up with Nora

"Times kahan hai discuss karne ke liye...It was a game actually had there been anything serious I would have asked about it at the same time. But it was part of his show. I never felt that I should feel anything about it, so we never discussed it. When we were friends that time I used to pull his leg a lot, but after that our lives got really busy," she told Hindirush.

Part of his game plan?

"Itni fast speed se zindagi gayi and then never felt like discussing this (Life went by so fast)," she added. Chaudhary also added that she Prince always told her that after she left the show, it was only game time for Prince. She revealed that Prince didn't have feelings for anyone else and he just focused on his game.

"He always says it was just a game and when you left the show I just focused on the game. I got emotional for you and when you mentioned that you are not interested. He felt I was in a relationship with someone outside and that's why he just focused on his game and then when it is about the game, people decide how they want to play," she concluded.