Yuvika Chaudhary has finally put an end to the divorce rumours surrounding her and Prince Narula. Yuvika called the rumours baseless and added that she never felt the need to clarify it. However, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that Prince Narula did get bogged down by the constant rumours as he is quite emotional.

Prince affected

Yuvika added that the birth of their baby girl and parenthood is a new journey for both of them and has only made them grow stronger together. "This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn't react to rumours back then. Prince is very emotional and the rumours affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things," she told Etimes.

How people misunderstood

Chaudhary also mentioned that when she said Prince was "busy" in her vlog, she meant busy with work and nothing else. But the people misunderstood it. She also added that when she revealed that she was living at her mother's house, people again jumped to conclusion. But, the truth was she had to move to her mother's home as her new home was still under construction.

"At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying that I was living at my mother's house, but that was because there was construction work going on in my house. I didn't feel the need to explain things to people," she added.

Yuvika mentioned that she and Prince have been through various relationship journeys in life together – be it dating, getting married and the recent one being parenthood. She also added that the two have had fun times and also dealt with several challenges and tough times.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on Bigg Boss in 2015 and got married after three years of dating in 2018. The couple welcomed their baby girl in 2024.