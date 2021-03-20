The trailer from Puneeth Rajkumar's much-awaited movie Kannada movie Yuvarathnaa is released on Saturday, 19 March. The makers have formally launched it with a grand event held in Bengaluru.

What's in the Trailer?

It's a power-packed trailer with blockbuster written all over it. The centre of attraction is undoubtedly Puneeth Rajkumar, who appears in multiple avatars. Be it his college-student avatar or the NCB officer's look, the Power Star owns the screen he is seen in the clip.

Going by the trailer, the movie revolves around an issue that our education system is facing now that includes drug abuse and student suicide issue ." Ëducation... is not a business. It's a service" this one-liner sums up the theme of the film.

The Om Dialogue

The trailer is packed with some well-written one-liners. The villain asks, "Om film nodidiya (English translation: Have you watched Om?)" to the hero (Puneeth) and he responds, "Naave produce maadidu (meaning: we've produce it.)" For starters, Puneeth's home production Vajreshwari Combines had produced Shivaraj Kumar-starrer Om, directed by Upendra.

Many such whistle-worth oneliners are part of the trailer.

It's Puneeth Show All the Way

However, Puneeth Rajkumar overshadows other actors in the video. Notably, the film's villain Dhananjaya and heroine Sayyesha. Prakash Raj is seen in a few important scenes.

The movie is scheduled to release on 1 April and the trailer has increased the expectations manifold.

Overall, the trailer has garnered a unanimous positive response. Check out how the stars reacted to the 2.27-minute video.

S Thaman: The SUPER POWERFUL #PowerStar

@PuneethRajkumar brother'S

#yuvarathnaatrailer is here

#YuvarathnaaOnApril1st

Enjoy it with Full VOLUME

BLOCKBUSTER #Yuvarathnaa ON APRIL 1st

Rakshit Shetty: Appu sir is back bringing a wave of freshness with him. His stoic screen presence & the engrossing trailer details are splendid. Wishing #Yuvarathnaa & its entire team resounding success

https://youtu.be/a1L1EviALUg

@PuneethRajkumar @SanthoshAnand15 @VKiragandur @Karthik1423

Rishab Shetty: ಈ ವರ್ಷದ ಅಚ್ಚರಿಗಳ ಸರಣಿ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ಗಿಂತ ಮೊದಲೇ 'ಪವರ್' ಪ್ಲೇ ಶುರುವಾಗ್ತಿದೆ. ಥಿಯೇಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪಾಟ್ ಫಿಕ್ಸಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಡುವುದೊಂದೇ ಬಾಕಿ @PuneethRajkumar @SanthoshAnand15 @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @Karthik1423

Chethan Kumar: Wow trailer Amaizing visuals the best dailogues All the very best to d whole team

@SanthoshAnand15 @hombalefilms @Karthik1423 @yogigraj

Pavan Wadeyar: Wooowww mind blowing. Third consecutive industry hit for @SanthoshAnand15

For sure brother It's just mesmerizing The vibe is next level @PuneethRajkumar is awesome you are. Congratulations to

@hombalefilms @Karthik1423

Sanjay Dutt: This looks amazing. Best wishes to the team! #YuvarathnaaTrailer