Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share the news of being invited to the Olympics. Urvashi, reportedly is the first Indian actress to be invited to the Olympics. "Truly humbled & honoured to be the first Indian actress to be invited by Paris Olympic 2024. A magical dream that belongs to 1.4 billion Indians. Today, we salute all the athletes from around the world competing in Paris and send them our compliments and best wishes for the game," she said.

While it is a proud moment for the country and the actress, it is her sartorial choice that has got social media amused. The actress was seen in a parrot green outfit with a strange fur detailing. Needless to say, social media found it hard to digest her unconventional outfit and began trolling her. "Fire your #PR urvashi! You have become a laughing stock!," wrote a user.

Actress gets trolled

"Looking like olympics in this crazy outfit," another user commented. "Too much makeup, doesn't look normal," a social media user wrote. "Okay we know that u got invited and we r happy so please stop posting this again n again," another social media user commented. "First ever cost cutting move by Olympics committee," a comment read.

"But she was the first Indian actress not getting invitation to ambani's wedding," another comment read. "Cartoon gets to go to Paris and walks with a Cartoon on the streets," one more of the comment read. "Horrible is the word for the dressing and the makeup," a person opined. This is not the first time that Urvashi has been trolled over her fashion choices. However, the diva never fails to move past the negativity and slay at every red carpet she attends.