Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have time and again grabbed the headlines for commenting about each other on the public domain. It all began when Bollywood actress Urvashi gave an interview where she referred to a particular Mr. 'RP' giving her missed calls after she did not go to meet him, after which Rishabh Pant retaliated via Instagram, asking her to leave him alone. However Urvashi often adds a series of cryptic posts and hashtags it as #RP, her posts usually add fodder and netizens troll her for 'stalking' Rishabh Pant.

Last week, cricketer Rishabh Pant survived a fatal road accident and injured himself badly. The cricketer was airlifted to the hospital in suburban hospital at Andheri from Dehradun for the treatment of ligament injuries in the knee and ankle.

Urvashi Rautela posted a photo of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani International Hospital

Shortly after the 25-year-old cricketer was airlifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital for treatment, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram story and shared an image of the hospital and added the location Mumbai, Maharashtra raising speculation that she visited the cricketer.

Soon after she posted the photo, netizens took to social media and trolled her brutally.

This is mental harrasment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name. pic.twitter.com/q2f4BmK7Xk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 5, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, "This is mental harrasment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name."

Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame . He is Not Well went Through a Major accident . This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment !#RishabhPant #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/R3VzCKAxb0 — Tanay (@tanay_chawda1) January 5, 2023

Rishabh Pant accident

The horrific accident occurred on December 30 when Rishabh Pant, driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee, lost control of his car on the national highway and hit the divider. Reportedly, the cricketer was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep while driving.

As per a report in 'The Times of India', On Wednesday, BCCI airlifted the cricketer to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He will undergo treatment and slowly start his rehab programmes.

The BCCI medical team will closely monitor him throughout his recovery. Pant is expected to be out of action for the next four to six months.

How soon can Pant be seen on the field?

Reports suggest that he will miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia as well as IPL 2023. Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have already started looking for a new captain. As per reports, DC may hand over the captaincy to David Warner.

Rishabh Pant is dating Isha Negi

Rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai in 2018. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two had blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her.