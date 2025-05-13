In a strong reflection of generational change and rising youth leadership in Kashmir's legal community, Advocate Sofi Feroz was elected as the new president of the District Bar Association Bandipora. Joining him in leadership is Advocate Ab Asif Iqbal, who was elected vice president.

The elections, held at the District Court Complex in Bandipora, witnessed active participation from members of the legal fraternity, with 53 advocates casting their votes. Advocate Sofi Feroz secured a decisive victory, garnering 35 votes against his contender's 16, signaling strong support from his peers. Advocate Asif Iqbal emerged victorious for the post of vice president with 21 votes.

The election also saw Advocate Shafeeq Bhat winning the post of secretary, securing a commanding 41 votes, reflecting the trust placed in the younger generation of legal professionals to take the association forward.

Speaking to the media after his win, Advocate Sofi Feroz expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and pledged to "work honestly and tirelessly to uphold the dignity of the legal community in Bandipora." He emphasized a commitment to bridging generational gaps within the association and pushing forward initiatives for better legal infrastructure, professional development, and community engagement.

"This is not just a win for me, it's a win for every young lawyer in Kashmir who wants to contribute meaningfully to the system. The Bar Association should be a platform for advocacy, justice, and reform," Feroz said.

Observers note that this election signals a growing trend of youth taking leadership roles across various institutions in the Valley, amid a larger aspiration for accountability and grassroots change.

The elections were conducted smoothly by the designated election body of the District Bar Association. The peaceful process and active participation highlight the Bar's internal democratic strength and the lawyers' readiness to embrace new leadership.

Related