An Army soldier lost his life in the line of duty during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Dudu area of Basantgarh tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday.

According to reports, a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Dudu area following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the mountainous region.

During the operation, contact was established with the terrorists, leading to a fierce gunfight in which an Army soldier sustained grievous injuries. He later succumbed to his wounds.

The fallen Braveheart has been identified as Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Army's White Knight Corps stated: "Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued."

"One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts," the post added.

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute Braveheart Hav Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme sacrifice during a counter-terror operation. His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief," the Corps wrote.

Terror Module Linked to LeT Busted in Bandipora, Four Arrested

In a separate incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

According to police, credible information was received regarding certain OGWs associated with LeT who, under the direction of their handlers, had conspired to carry out attacks on security forces and non-locals.

"Acting on this input, Bandipora Police initiated a manhunt and established special checkpoints across various locations in the district. A joint checkpoint was set up at Kanipora Naidkhai Sumbal by Bandipora Police, D-Coy 45 Bn CRPF, and E-Coy of 13 Rashtriya Rifles," the police said.

During the checking, two individuals—Mohammad Rafiq Khanday, son of Mohammad Afzal Khanday, a resident of Khanday Mohalla Watalpira Banyari, and Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, a resident of Bunpora Mohalla S.K. Bala—were apprehended.

A search led to the recovery of two Chinese hand grenades, one 7.62mm magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition from their possession. Accordingly, a case (FIR No. 88/2025) was registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Sumbal, and further investigation is underway.

Additionally, Bandipora Police, in coordination with F-Coy 3rd Bn CRPF and 13 RR Ajas camp, established another joint checkpoint at Sadunara Ajas.

During this operation, two more suspects—Rayees Ahmad Dar, son of Sona Ullah Dar, a resident of Saderkoot Bala, and Mohammad Shafi Dar, son of Mohammad Sultan Dar, a resident of Banyari—were apprehended.

A similar search yielded one Chinese hand grenade, one 7.62mm magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. A case (FIR No. 87/2025) was also registered at Police Station Sumbal under the relevant provisions of the UAPA, and further investigation is ongoing.

During interrogation, the arrested individuals admitted to being OGWs of the banned terrorist organisation LeT and confessed to receiving instructions to carry out attacks on security forces and non-locals in Ajas, Naidkhai Sumbal, and surrounding areas, police said.