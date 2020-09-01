Karnataka is officially in Unlock 4.0 mode as of 1st September 2020. Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar's order was issued on Monday, announcing this. As the government had said the guidelines for the phased reopening would be released ahead of September.

From now on pubs and bars will be open with certain restrictions. They will also be allowed to serve liquor. On Tuesday the KR Market and Kalassipalyam market were also open in the city after being shut till August end.

Unlock 4.0: What is open and what's not in Bengaluru

Surely, with Unlock 4.0 a lot of activities will now restart in Karnataka. As the government plans to get the city back on track, schools and colleges will remain shut till 30th September. 50 % of the teaching staff will be allowed to visit the schools and colleges following 21st September.

Students from Class 9 to 12 will be able to visit schools on a 'voluntary basis' outside containment zones to seek guidance from teachers with written consent from parents.

In Unlock 4.0, Metro will start to ply from 7th September, the SOP for which will be issued by the MOHUA and BMRCL. From 21st September social, religious, and other events will be allowed with 100 people in attendance at the maximum. Cinema halls, parks, theatres, and swimming pools will remain closed, but open-air theatres will open after the 21st of September.

In the containment zones, strict measures will apply and lockdown will continue. Those above 65 years of age, those below 10, and those with co-morbidities as well as pregnant women are advised to stay home.

Pubs, bars, and clubs shall now begin entertaining guests at a capacity of 50% while observing social distancing norms. Tables will be sanitized every time a customer leaves and the temperature will be controlled. Gaming zones and children's play areas, however, will not be open.

The KR Market and Kalasipalyam markets in Bengaluru which were closed in August due to the spurt in cases have now reopened on Tuesday, as was seen in the city. It will be interesting to see how the state fairs in its fight against COVID-19 with these relaxations in place.