After the entire national language row between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep, actor-politician Ramya has taken on Devgn. The Tanhaji actor had tweeted that Hindi was, is and will always remain the "national language" of the country. Ramya has called Devgn's tweet 'baffling' and asked him to "stop Hindi imposition".

Ramya's tweet

"No- Hindi is not our national language. @ajaydevgn. Your ignorance is baffling." Divya wrote. She went on to add, "And it's great that films like KGF Pushpa and RRR have done so well in the Hindi belt- art has no language barrier. Please enjoy our films as much as we enjoy yours- #stopHindiImposition."

What Sonu Sood said

Earlier, Sonu Sood, in an interview had also said that "India has only one language". "I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you," Sonu Sood told Indian Express.

He went on to add, "Gone are days when people used to say 'leave your mind behind'. They won't leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted."

Ajay Devgn's tweet

Reacting to Kichcha Sudeep's misconstrued statement over Hindi not being the National language, Ajay Devgn had tweeted, "My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you dub and release films made in your mother tongue into Hindi? Hindi was, is and will always remain our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana."