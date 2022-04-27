After the war of words between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep, Sonu Sood has also weighed in on the topic. Devgn reacted strongly to Sudeep's misconstrued statement about Hindi not being the National language of the country. After a verbal duel, the two laid the topic to rest. However, with more and more celebs weighing in on the hotly debated topic, the question of Hindi imposition doesn't seem to be cooling off anytime soon.

What did Sonu Sood say

"I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you," Sonu Sood told Indian Express.

The Roadies host further added, "Gone are days when people used to say 'leave your mind behind'. They won't leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted."

Abhishek Bachchan weighs in

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared his two cents on remaking culture and the term pan-India films. He told IE, "Are you telling me that Hindi films are not being remade in the South? That is an unfair question because no matter what you say the answer comes out defensive. We all are part of the Indian film industry. We might work in different languages, but we are part of the same industry. We all cater to the same audience. It is not entirely fair to label any film industry. Films in Hindi or any languages have always been remade. It is not a new phenomenon. There has always been an exchange (of content) all the time. Nothing wrong in that."