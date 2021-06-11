Sonu Sood might be known for portraying antagonist roles in Bollywood and South Indian films, but he is known for his philanthropic activities in real life, and he enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the country. And now, one of Sonu Sood's fans named Venkatesh walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the Bollywood actor.

Sonu Sood tried to arrange transportation to Venkatesh

Even though Sonu Sood tried to arrange transportation to Venkatesh, he insisted on walking barefoot to see his superstar. Venkatesh then walked more than 700 kilometers and reached Mumbai to see Sonu Sood in real life.

Sonu Sood himself shared his photo with Venkatesh on his social media page. The actor also added that he is humbled by Venkatesh's gesture.

The Dabanng actor also requested his fans to avoid doing daring tasks to meet him.

"Venkatesh, walked barefoot all the way from Hyd to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him. He is truly inspiring & has immensely humbled me. Ps. I, however, don't want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this," tweeted Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood's noble deeds continue

Sonu Sood has done several admirable deeds during the time of the Covid pandemic. The actor played a crucial role in airlifting Covid patients to hospitals, and he also did his part for the well-being of migrant workers.

The actor had also recently assured that he will set up oxygen plants in 16 Indian states.

"The oxygen plants will be set up near the needy hospitals which will have almost 150-200 beds. All these hospitals will never have shortages. The patients have to sometimes travel far to reach the hospitals and in some cases, they lose their lives as well. With this, I hope, such a situation will never arise," Sony Sood told IANS.

Sonu Sood's upcoming movie is Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.