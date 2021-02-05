Mega Star Chiranjeevi is all set to appear on the big screen, as his upcoming movie Acharya is prepping up for its release. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva, who directed some famous Telugu movies like Bharath Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu, Mirchi among others.

As this is one of the most anticipated movies in Telugu right now, it has gained a good buzz in the business circles as well. Ram Charan is to share the screen alongside Chiranjeevi in this commercial movie. Being it a dad-son combination on the screen, it is expected that Acharya is to drag monumental theatrical occupancies.

Acharya's theatrical rights



As per the latest buzz, Acharya quotes a huge business, with the distributors competing for the theatrical rights of the movie. Warangal Srinu, who has been constantly in the news now, has bagged the theatrical rights for Acharya. Sources add that he has paid a whopping price to buy the theatrical rights of Acharya for the Nizam area.

Also, the overseas business claims a huge amount from the buyers, as the movie is speculated to be a super hit. Chiranjeevi has a solid fan base with the settlers (overseas) waiting for a biggie to hit the screens post Covid-19. Acharya has full potential to grab the attention of the audience.

Acharya's audio rights



Mani Sharma is composing the music for this commercial pot-boiler movie Acharya. As he has given many audio hits for Chiranjeevi in the past, it is believed that their combination would be exciting for the fans. The audio rights of Acharya are reportedly bought by top music company Aditya Music for a mammoth price. Aditya Music has apparently paid Rs. 4 crore to acquire the musical rights of Acharya.

Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde play lead female roles



Kajal Aggarwal is to play the love interest of Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Ram Charan in the extended cameo is to have Pooja Hegde as his female partner in this movie. The actors are currently shooting for Acharya at a brisk pace. Acharya is slated for its huge release on 13th May 2021.