The upcoming movie titled Acharya written and directed by Koratala Siva stars Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The teaser unveiled by the makers of Acharya grabbed the social media space within a few hours after its release. With the religious streak in the storyline, the movie is to portray Chiranjeevi as a guardian warrior as per the teaser.

"Doors to Dharmasthali have opened! Here's MEGASTAR as ACHARYA... #ACHARYATEASER OUT NOWFire", tweeted the official handle of Konidela Productions. The makers have also coined a tagline "A comrade's quest for Dharma", as they shared the teaser.

Acharya teaser review

The teaser opens with Ram Charan's voice-over introducing the viewers of the clan who protect the people. He states that some people who live for the betterment of others are attacked and hence a guardian is born to protect them, indicating to Acharya- the role played by Chiranjeevi.

It has been portrayed in the teaser that Chiranjeevi fights for the people and 'Dharma', for which he has to choose non-violence as an option. Chiranjeevi's dynamic attire with the heroic attitude hint that he is the guardian angel who has decided to protect his clan.

Ram Charan's voice-over summarizes that when innocent people are attacked, there is no rule that only God has to come to save them from the nefarious people. A person with guts could take the responsibility to protect them, which is what the introduction means.

"I am called Acharya - the teacher despite the fact that I do not preach anything. Maybe, it is because I teach good lessons," is a Chiranjeevi's dialogue that goes with the teaser of Acharya. With a few action shots and fight scenes, Acharya teaser hints at much bloodshed in the movie though. An exclusive temple has been built for the movie, which Chirnajeevi shared early this month on social media.

The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all. pic.twitter.com/P4psg5TDVn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 6, 2021

Khaidi No. 150

The teaser resembles Chiranjeevi's return to films in a full length role after a decade in Khaidi No. 150, which happened to be his 150th film and set record box office collections in 2017. Produced by his son Ram Charan who made a cameo appearance in Khaidi No. 150, Acharya is going to have a lengthy role for him.

The makers also announced the release date of this much-awaited movie. Acharya is prepping up for its release on 13th May 2021. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, while Pooja Hegde plays the female opposite Ram Charan.

Twitter reactions and trends: