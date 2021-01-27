Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is excited to share on social media the news of a new teaser of his upcoming movie Acharya, in which his son Ram Charan is also featuring.

Helmed by Siva Koratala, Acharya is all set to make some noise with the release of the theatrical teaser. The makers have made an official announcement that the teaser of Acharya teaser will be unveiled on 29 January at 4.00 pm. Chiranjeevi's fans who were waiting for updates of his movie Acharya seem to be excited about the release.

What to expect from Acharya teaser

Chiranjeevi seems to be getting more perky and energetic along with his age. In recent times, Chiranjeevi has been grabbing the attention of all with his timely wit and powerful punches. If this is the case about his offline energy, imagine the acting mode which the Telugu audience has been missing from all these days.

Acharya is being expected to be one of the most entertaining movies along with its sustainable storyline. A sleek, yet dynamic teaser cut featuring Chiranjeevi is expecyed to create huge anticipation about the movie.

Koratala Siva direction

It is to be noted that Koratala Siva is termed as one of the most successful directors with no flops in his career. His message-oriented storyline, the heroic narration which suits the best for the Telugu audience in general can be termed as his secret recipe. It is expected that Koratala Siva is to utilize Chiranjeevi's mass appeal to the full extent in Acharya. So, the teaser is to be a glimpse of Siva's take on his subject, as well as his portrayal of Chiranjeevi in the movie.

Mani Sharma's magical music score

Telugu audience who know what it is to have a music director like Mani Sharma roped in for Chiranjeevi's movie. Tollywood's biggest chartbusters have been made with this combination. So, it is being expected that the music would become one of the biggest plus point for Acharya. A good background music that would create a good impression on the upcoming music album of Acharya is expected from the teaser.

Ram Charan's voiceover

It is expected that the teaser would have Ram Charan's voiceover to introduce the audience to Chiranjeevi from Acharya. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan has grown up as one of the top heroes of the industry. It cannot be called over-expectation to see the 'dad-son' duo sharing the screen, keeping the craze among fans of both. Ram Charan's appearance in one of the mass beats in Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No150 had grabbed so much applause. If this is the case for a cameo, to have both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi share the screen full-time is left for the viewers' imagination.