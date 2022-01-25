Taylor Swift has slammed British singer Damon Albarn for saying she "doesn't write her own songs" in his LA Times interview. Damon Albarn apologized to Taylor after being called out. However, he added that his statement was reduced to just clickbait. For those unaware Damon Albarn is a British lead singer of Blur and Gorillaz.

Taylor takes down Damon

The publication tweeted an interview excerpt and mentioned how Damon Albarn called Billie Eilish "exceptional" and Taylor Swift "she doesn't write her own songs." Not the one to take it lightly, Taylor shot back and wrote, "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f— up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

The apology

In his rebuttal, Damon soon apologized and hinted at his statement about songwriting being used as "clickbait". "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

Now, LA Times has released what led them to the discussion about Taylor Swift. As per the interview, when Times pop music critic Mikael Wood praised Taylor Swift as an "an excellent songwriter", Albarn said, "She doesn't write her own songs." To this, Wood reportedly corrected him and said, "Of course she does" and further added that she "co-writes" some of them.

"That doesn't count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody, I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn't mean that the outcome can't be really great. And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I'm a traditionalist in that sense," Damos is reported to have said.