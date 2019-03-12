Most 10-year-olds would be out playing in the park, video games or be reading comics, but Australian-origin Alex Jacquot is not like most kids. His aspirations have caught the eye of CEO of one of the largest airliner, Qantas Airways, and the exchange between the duo has left many awestruck.

Passenger airlines business is certainly not a child's play as it is well established and regulated for new entrants to thrive. But when you put your mind to something, nothing is impossible and the 10-year-old Jacquot has got the ball rolling in the right direction to launch his own airlines, Oceania Express.

While it may take a few years to kick off his new airlines, Jacquot is making sure he has got all things in place. In a viral letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, the youngest airline "CEO" is seeking for some legit business advice that could also help him address one of the biggest pain points of air-travels.

Jacquot sought Joyce's advice on three topics: How to best use his school holidays to launch his airline, general advice on starting an airline, and how to make 25-hour flights from Australian cities to London comfortable.

While Jacquot specifically states in his letter to Joyce for him to be taken seriously, by the looks of it, the 10-year-old boy seems to know what he's talking about. In the letter, the boy says he's the CEO of Oceania Express, has hired a CFO, head of IT, head of maintenance, head of onboard services, and head of legal.

Impressed by the young Jacquot's ambition, Joyce found it apt to respond to his youngest rival and what the Qantas CEO's said is winning hearts all over the world.

"Our competitors don't normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn't ignore it," Qantas wrote in a tongue-in-cheek Twitter post, sharing the exchange of letters between the two airline CEOs.

In response to Jacquot's letter, Joyce shared tips that could help the young boy. But Joyce went beyond sharing verbal tips and invited Jacquot to brainstorm ideas and give a tour of Qantas' Operation Centre.

Joyce's important tip to start an airline is to "put safety front and centre" and do everything to make travel "as comfortable and affordable as possible." Joyce further added that this has worked Qantas for almost 100 years.

But the question about sleep on 21-hour flights, Joyce wasn't shy to admit it's a work in progress. Project Sunrise by Qantas is an initiative that is planning to conduct non-stop flights between the east coast of Australia and London. With Joyce's invitation, Jacquot will be a part of a Project Sunrise meeting to "share notes."

Qantas CEO's response was not all business. His witty statements must have sparked a smile on many faces. He addressed Jacquot as the "CEO of Australia's newest airline" and said he had "heard some rumours of another entrant in the market" referring to Oceania Express.

He also noted in a fun remark that "I'm not typically in the business of giving advice to my competitors. Your newly-appointed Head of Legal might have something to say about that, too. But I'm going to make an exception on this occasion because I too was once a young boy who was so curious about flight and all its possibilities."

