Macaulay Culkin, more popularly known as Kevin has been a favourite Christmas character worldwide. The child actor welcomed his baby boy with Brenda Song and named him Dakota to honour his late sister. She died in 2008 after a car accident in Los Angeles.

For many of us, Macaulay Culkin is a boy who was born yesterday and playing Kevin McCallister from Home Alone, Richie Rich from the film of the same name. In terms of physical appearances, nothing has drastically changed for Culkin except his height. Hence, each time he appears in front of the media or makes an update on social media, you see the same old Kevin, who is just a little taller.

Culkin turning dad: The first step to a 90s kids' adulthood...parenthood

There were children who were born in the 80s, 70s, 60s, 50s, however, it is the ones who are born in the 90s era who are particularly a singular brand of their own. In India, the post-liberalisation phase began in 1991 under the Prime Ministership of PV Narshimha Rao. The media culture had changed. Indian cinephiles who previously registered themselves to cine clubs for exposure to Hollywood films found them directly on their television channel through satellite channels.

Hollywood films were only a click away from other channels and little Mr Mischief Maker Kevin became our friendly companion. He took us on a trip to New York, lived a luxurious life, single-handedly dealt with thieves when they tried to attack him in his house and later in New York.

Young Kevin made the most from the unfortunate circumstances. He could manipulate adults into believing that they own a gun in a plaza, which managed to cross their high-security points. That probably was an easier task when you manage to fool two thugs into believing that your Christmas has a houseful situation, while in reality there was just a five-year-old child left alone all by himself.

Kevin taught us to be smart, and we hope little Dakota turns out to be the same. Congratulations to the new couple.