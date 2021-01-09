After being permanently banned from Twitter and Facebook, US President Donald Trump will now also be digitally removed from Home Alone 2: Alone In New York where he had a cameo.

Actor Christopher Plummer is expected to replace him. The announcement was made from the verified Twitter account of Dan Slott, who is the comic writer for Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Spider-Verse.

"BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump to be digitally replaced in HOME ALONE 2 with actor, Christopher Plummer," Dan Slott wrote on Twitter.

Donald Trump, who was then a prominent personality in the US had appeared in a cameo sequence in the film Home Alone 2: Alone In New York where he directed young Kevin to a certain destination. Donald Trump had also appeared in various other films and popular television series such as Sex and The City, The Little Rascals, Zoolander, Two Weeks Notice to name a few. In the popular American television series, FRIENDS, Donald Trump also had a mention in the episode named, The One With The Kips.

On Canadian television, the film had aired without Trump's cameo in on the Christmas of 2019. According to a report on The Guardian, the Canadian Broadcasting Company had removed the eight-minutes clip for commercials. This took place in Canada much before the Capitol protest and Black Lives Matter Movement.

The entire banning phase of Donald Trump started when the US President allegedly incited violence that led to violence at the US Capitol in Washington DC, which is considered to be the sacred house of Democracy in North America. To curb the violence, first Donald Trump's account was suspended and later when he started using the POTUS (President of The United States) portal to spread his message, Twitter had removed the official POTUS account as well.