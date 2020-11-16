Home Alone movie director Chris Columbus has made a shocking claim against the current President of the United States of America. On the 30th anniversary of Home Alone movie, the director claimed that Donald Trump reportedly bullied his way into the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York followed the life of Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), a 10-year-old boy, who once again must fend off two burglars after he is mistakenly separated from his family on the Christmas vacation. The movie also featured a cameo from President Donald Trump, who happened to be the owner of the Plaza Hotel during the film's production.

For several social media users, Donald Trump's inclusion in the movie is considered as one of the best cameos but director Chris Columbus recently told Insider that the president bullied his way into the sequel.

Chris revealed that they wanted to shoot inside The Plaza Hotel and had no option to rebuild it on any stage. The production department paid the fees to the hotel and Donald Trump agreed to shoot inside the hotel but he asked the director that they have to add him in the movie as well.

"We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

Home Alone movie reboot:

Home Alone is considered one of the most successful children's projects of all time. The first part was released in 1990 and it was made against a budget of only $18 million but it went on to make $467.7 million. It also held the record for the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever, until it was overtaken by The Hangover Part II in 2011.

Home Alone spawned a successful film franchise that started with the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

After 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney in one of the biggest corporate mergers of all times, Disney announced in 2019 that they are officially rebooting the movie for the younger generation.